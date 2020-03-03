WHY DOES TV MAKE WATCHING GAMES IMPOSSIBLE?

Q: So, some Cardinals fans drop Dish because it drops Fox Sports Midwest and make the switch to YouTube TV, which turns around and drops Fox Sports Midwest. Does anyone care that fans are going to miss games?
BENFRED: Baseball should care.
The Cardinals should care.
Networks blame carriers. Carries blame networks. And who suffers?
The fans, and the game.
It’s not limited to Cardinals fans.
People in Los Angeles can't watch Dodgers games, for example.
Paying significantly for MLB TV is an option, until you realize local games are blacked out.
A generation of potential fans is going to grow up without the option of turning on TV and watching their local team play.
It's bogus.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to talk about ways to grow the game, and frets about declining interest, but where are his public comments that say fans should be able to turn on their TV and see their team?
Crickets.