Q: What reasons could the Cardinals decide against extending Marcell Ozuna? He clearly wants to be here.
BenFred: First off, this could change. I've said from the beginning that a deep postseason run might alter the team's thinking here. Heck, Ozuna's production to this point might change the team's thinking here. But what we know for sure right now is that things have been very cold on the Cardinals end of things so far. Ozuna has made it clear that he wants to be back. Multiple times he has said that. And the response from the front office? Crickets. So, take that into consideration. Ozuna confirmed there have been no extension talks. Cardinals decision-makers have not made upbeat public comments about wanting to work something out. Mostly silence. And take into consideration the long list of outfield options the Cardinals are intrigued about moving forward: Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, more. And also take into consideration the ups and downs between Ozuna and the Cardinals during his time here, everything from the alarm clock issue, to the frustration surrounding his shoulder injury, to the displeasure with the shape he showed up in this spring. Ozuna has made a strong case since then. He plays every day. He bounced back from an injury and showed power soon after. He's been a big part of this team, and could be moving forward. Now, take into account what he will want. He's just about to turn 29. It's his first shot at free agency. His one big bite, based off current trends. He's made himself a more expensive player with his performance this season. You asked for reasons it might not happen, and those are the biggest ones.