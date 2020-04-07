WHY DON'T CARDS CONCEDE DEFEAT ON SOME MOVES?

COMMENT: One thing that doesn't add up with the Cardinals front office: Mo seemingly is untouchable in DeWitt's eyes, so why does he operate in a manner that every move he makes has to be right? Seems like if he had DeWitt's confidence he could concede defeat from time to time with players before their performance starts to negatively impact the team. Instead, it is almost like they have to wring the sponge until they are certain there is no hope left on every single under performing player.
BENFRED: Mozeliak isn't a big fan of conceding defeat at anything. Neither is DeWitt. And they've won quite a bit, so that's a trait that tends to accompany success.
Neither DeWitt nor Mozeliak is a fan of paying committed money for a player to not play, or play elsewhere. The length of the contract given tends to correlate directly with the amount of change given.
There are some exceptions. Mike Leake, for example. It wasn't a fit, so the Cardinals stopped trying to ram a square peg into a round hole.
Trading Mike Leake at a loss was conceding defeat, though don't expect anyone to come out and say it.
Actions speak louder than words.
