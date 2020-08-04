You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHY HASN'T MANFRED SHUT THE SHOW DOWN?
0 comments

WHY HASN'T MANFRED SHUT THE SHOW DOWN?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka felled by torn Achilles

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and a trainer help pitcher Mike Soroka off the field with an apparent injury, during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

QUESTION: Baseball players are not supposed to operate in an on-off light switch setting. Why hasn't Manfred shut this season down?

BENFRED: I keep reminding myself the players have the option to walk away if they don't see the point in continuing. We have seen some more opt-outs across the league, but for now the only Cardinals player to do so was Jordan Hicks, who has a pre-existing condition that made it a health concern; thank goodness Hicks opted out, right? I couldn't help but shake my head when I heard the Cardinals are expected to have just two practices after five nights of quarantine before they play the Cubs. Baseball has already observed an uptick in the rate of arm injuries during this pandemic-squandered season, and I'm afraid that could worsen as schedules are remade on the fly daily. If multiple teams are in one of these Cardinals/Marlins situations at once, I don't think Manfred will have much of a choice to shut things down.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports