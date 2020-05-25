WHY HAVE FANS TURNED ON KEITH HERNANDEZ?

QUESTION: Can you give any reasons why fans wouldn't support Keith Hernandez for Cards HOF?
COMMISH: I can think of three, in no particular order. But I firmly believe --and have believed for years -- that he should get in.
One is that Hernandez was involved in the cocaine scandal in the 1980s. Second is that he played seven years with the hated Mets after his nine-plus with the Cardinals. Third, many of the online voters may not even have seen him play.
But they should have. A stylist unmatched at first base and a dependable .300 hitter. Maybe next year.
