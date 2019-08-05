QUESTION: There was speculation last week that Harrison Bader was all that was asked for in terms of getting pitching help. Was that verified with the front office.
COMMISH: I would have a hard time believing that Bader would be all that would be asked for in terms of acquiring pitching help. And, the FO doesn't verify anything about trade discussions.
Follow-up: Do you think the FO's hesitation at the trade deadline had anything to do with a possible distrust of the analytics department?
COMMISH: Not that I can discern. It had to do with the front office not thinking it was getting equal or more value in a deal. Sometimes, you do make a deal to shake things up. But the Cardinals didn't have internal problems that needed cleansing. Their issues are external, for all to see.
What's wrong with the players they have playing better? Now, there's a novel concept.