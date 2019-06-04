QUESTION: Was there a reason that Hicks threw so many sliders Sunday? I'm sure they were called from the dugout. They repeatedly went with a wild slider instead of the heat. Even if his heat was not accurate, the average Joe is still going to swing when he recognizes it.
GOOLD: They weren't called from the dugout. That's not how this works. They were planned before the game. They were done so because the Cubs have seen a lot of Hicks. They've seen a lot of Wainwright. They've seen a lot of Mikolas. And they are really, really, really really good at preparing for those pitchers they've seen a lot of.
I have been enormously impressed with how prepared the Cubs have been with the Cardinals pitchers this season. Seriously. They ambush Mikolas. They wait out Wainwright. They pounce on Miller's fastball and ignore his slider. They spit on Wacha's changeup. They jump on Hicks' fastball. They know the Cardinals like they know how to dye a river green in Chicago.
So, to show Chicago something it's not used to seeing -- like a World Series championship -- Hicks decided to throw some sliders their way. Especially free-swinging Baez. And it worked. For that moment. He's got to have something else he can show them -- and even flipped in a split-finger fastball at one point. We'll see what he shows them next week. Whatever it will be it will be called by the catcher and planned before the game. That's how it works.