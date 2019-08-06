QUESTION: Nobody in town is more popular than the backup quarterback. Is Randy Arozarena the "backup QB" for Cardinal fans?
BENFRED: Impossible to know until he gets a shot. He's earned that. It wasn't that long ago that people in this chat were screaming for me to see the light on Tyler O'Neill. I said I'd wait, considering he's streaky and injury-prone. And now he's on the injured list for something like the fourth time in 13 months.
Arozarena might make a difference. Assuming he is The Difference seems unfair to him. But what else does he need to do to get a shot? Spare the 40-man stuff. I think the Cardinals can survive without Drew Robinson.