QUESTION: C-Mart wants to start, but the team is concerned with his ability to do so long term. Why not have him be an “opener” a few times to stretch him out? It’s not like there’s starters that shouldn’t be replaced.
GOOLD: Does Carlos Martinez want to start? He sure seems intent on being a reliever with the descriptions he's given about what he can get from his arm and what he feels he can provide and still stay healthy. All indications from him is that he's comfortable and feels he can contribute as a reliever. He may say he wants to start eventually and I'm sure he wishes he can, but when he's been given that opportunity and asked to do it, he has said how his arm doesn't cooperate.
The "opener" has not gotten off the ground with Shildt. He doesn't see how it would help.
Follow-up: Is there a chance the Cards target a reliever and get Martinez stretched out and back into the rotation with Reyes as the backup plan?
GOOLD: This just hasn't moved the needle with the Cardinals for some of the reasons just addressed in the Martinez answer. Trust me, it gets asked. The Cardinals have a pitcher who was a top-five guy in the National League not too long ago, and there he is out in the bullpen, right alongside one of the greatest bullpen arms in the game, and neither of them is getting a full-fledged chance to impact games. It's crazy that we're more than halfway through June and Hicks has pitched fewer than four innings. Four innings. That's not maximizing an asset.
Reyes may be the next immediate plan. No backup about it.