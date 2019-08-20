Subscribe for 99¢
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Carlos Martinez of the St. Louis Cardinals gestures to the sky after striking out a batter to end the eighth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Why is Carlos Martinez so inconsistent? He was awful last outing.

GOOLD: It tracks with Carlos Martinez's time as a starter, to some degree. His first innings were rocky. He lacks consistent feel for his best pitch at times. That sneaks up on him. He can be a groundball pitcher and those groundballs get through some times for hits, so if he also walks a batter then trouble brews and an inconsistent outing emerges. It's just distilled when he's only got the one inning and a clear lead to work with.