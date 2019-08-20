QUESTION: Why is Carlos Martinez so inconsistent? He was awful last outing.
GOOLD: It tracks with Carlos Martinez's time as a starter, to some degree. His first innings were rocky. He lacks consistent feel for his best pitch at times. That sneaks up on him. He can be a groundball pitcher and those groundballs get through some times for hits, so if he also walks a batter then trouble brews and an inconsistent outing emerges. It's just distilled when he's only got the one inning and a clear lead to work with.