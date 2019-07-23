QUESTION: Why are the Cardinals still sending Carlos Martinez out there as their closer? He's barely getting it done. Trade him while you can.
ANSWER: There are no style points for closers. You either do, or you don't. Carlos does. Remember the Rosencoaster? This is the Tsunami Wave. Ride it. Carlos is seven-for-seven in save opportunities since Jordan Hicks got shut down with Tommy John surgery. Pretty good. Yes, he makes it hard on himself. Yes, he has at times eliminated every bit of wiggle room. Yes, he's also being overworked in that capacity, which likely has something to do with his recent theatrics. The Cardinals should not trade Carlos now. Maybe after this season, if they're tired of him, and don't think he can get back to starting and dominating in that capacity. Yes, I do think the Cardinals will add another reliever regardless of what happens with Carlos. They want a new left-handed option for the pen. They should also get a starter, a good one. One more thing on Carlos: He has been used more than any other pitcher in the game in the past week and a half. That's not easy to handle. Still, he's getting the job done. He's also figured out how to save 14 of his 16 chances dating back to last season. I'm in no rush to see him go. Not now.