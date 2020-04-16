WHY IS MARTIN STRUGGLING WITH RECRUITING?

QUESTION: Why has Cuonzo Martin struggled with recruiting at Mizzou? I thought that was supposed to be his strength.
MATTER: Fair question. He didn't struggle initially and really hasn't struggled to land players until the past nine months or so. Retaining his top recruits has been more of a challenge lately. Last year's class included two players ranked in the top 175 (Jackson, McKinney), but both left the team. McKinney wasn't a great fit in the locker room. Jackson didn't fit into the plans on the floor. Is that bad recruiting or bad player development? Both arguments can be valid.
The year before, Mizzou signed a local four-star player (Watson), a promising three-star who became a productive starter (Pinson) and added two high-profile transfers (Mark and Dru Smith). That's a quality class.
The big misses have been the local St. Louis players who signed elsewhere. Liddell, Ramey, Love, Fletcher. That's a concern. A big one for now. Less of one if the program can thrive with the players they instead signed. But for now, yes, the recent results should raise concerns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!