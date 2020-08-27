WHY IS STERK OPTIMISTIC?

QUESTION: Jim Sterk said he is “pretty danged optimistic” there will be a football season this fall. In another news this week: There were 500 Covid cases in Alabama and 160 in Columbia. Recently, 13 percent of Texas A&M tests were positive. Notre Dame has gone virtual after a couple of weeks of classes. To top it off, Louisiana and Texas are enduring major hurricanes. What does Sterk know that is the basis for his optimism?
MATTER: Because his football team only has two positives.
Yes, the numbers aren't good for the student body. Close to 300 positive cases for Mizzou students after just four days of class. (By 160 you were referring to the number of positive cases among Mizzou students, not the city of Columbia. The campus number was up to 228 as of Wednesday and 300 by Friday. Boone County's active case number was 468 on Thursday.)
But that doesn't mean the football team can't have a season. The SEC wants to see low better public health rates, but ultimately if the teams are healthy and functional, the league could press forward with a season.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.