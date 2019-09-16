QUESTION (from BenL): Any further insight into what the deal is with Dylan Carlson going to the Arizona Fall League, then the front office deciding he's not? Seems like that would have been a great opportunity for him to develop?
GOOLD: He was selected for Arizona, but Mozeliak and others said about a month ago that they were unsure if he needed that test. He's proven all that they could ask, I heard over and over again. The question was whether he'd go for a short stretch, for a few weeks, or not go at all. He's not going to go at all. Underscores how the Cardinals want his at-bats to be with them in the coming year, and gearing everything he does from here for that possibility.
... They've mapped out a chance to get rest and build strength and health and durability for what will be the longest season of his young career. That's the plan.