QUESTION: It sure is taking a long time for Jordan Kyrou to get healthy. What's the problem? Is there any timetable?
JT: As you know, he's down in San Antonio now. I'm unaware of any injury setback, so I think he would be playing pretty soon. Remember, the surgery wasn't until early spring (late March or early April, I think), so only about 5 to 5½ months passed between surgery and the start of camp — which seems like a pretty quick turnaround for kneecap surgery.
I talked to Kyrou just before he went back to San Antonio and he said it was more a case of making sure the muscles around the knee and overall leg strength was back to normal. And I'm sure the Blues are going to be careful getting him up and running again. No need to rush it.