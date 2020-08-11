WHY ISN'T FISHER ON THE LIST?

QUESTION: Did any names that were left off the relocation lawsuit deposition list surprise you at all? No Jeff Fisher?
BENFRED: I assumed Fisher, Les Snead, John Shaw, Tomago Collins and some more familiar names might be on there.
Maybe some will come into play later?
It's clear from the list that the lawyers are almost trying to recreate the room that led to the relocation vote. None of the names I mentioned above were in that room.
The Team STL lawyers declined to comment on the list.
