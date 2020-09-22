WHY JEFF ALBERT GETS THE BLAME?

QUESTION: Why is Jeff Albert getting blamed? Because eating his salary would be cheaper than paying for real hitting talent. Simple as that.
BENFRED: There's some truth to that. It's easier and usually cheaper to change one coach than multiple players.
I don't think Cardinals fans will be thrilled if the Cardinals change hitting coaches and nothing else. They should not be.
But eliminating Albert from the analysis of why the offense has underperformed doesn't seem right to me, either.
He was supposed to be a game-changer for the lineup, and this season has lacked any distraction that could have been caused by him also working with the minor league system. There has not been one. Meanwhile, the offense has taken steps back other than an improved walk rate and on-base percentage. The power's off. When is it fair to expect results? The job of hitting coach exists for a reason.
Follow-up: Listening to Jim Edmonds on the game broadcasts and radio, it makes me wonder if he could be the next Cardinals hitting coach?
BENFRED: I've heard worse ideas. He sounds like a hitting coach in the studio this season. I imagine some of the players could benefit from having him around more than he already is.
He would have to be willing to make that commitment. It's not a part-time job.
