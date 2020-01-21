WHY JEFF ALBERT NEEDED TO SHOW UP

QUESTION: One big positive and one big negative from Cardinals Winter Warm-Up?
BENFRED: One big positive: Carlos Martinez looks stout and strong. Noticeably so.
One big negative: No Jeff Albert. Hitting coaches don't usually come to Winter Warm-Up. But hitting coaches are not usually key figures entering a season because the hitting was the team's worst component last season. And hitting coaches are not often directly linked to an electronic sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed baseball.
I thought Albert should have showed up and addressed this stuff. Instead Mozeliak and Shildt had to answer for him. He has not been named in the report. The Cardinals don't think he will be punished. He has told the team he did not know and did not participate in any of the wrongdoing.
Still it's a bit hard to buy that Albert was in the dugout in 2018, and he didn't realize the team was misusing replay to decode signs and relay that information to hitters. The Cardinals made a point to talk about how they do things the right way. That opened them up to cracks about the hacking scandal, and the fact they are standing by Albert, who was not there to speak for himself.