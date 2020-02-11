WHY JOC PEDERSON IS NOT A CARDINALS TARGET

QUESTION: Any truth to the Joc Pederson rumors for the Cardinals?
BENFRED: I'm not sure what rumors are out there, other than the trade that fell through that would have sent Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels.
Cardinals fans hoping for Pederson have spent a lot of time this offseason hoping the Cardinals see the fit they see. There have been no signs of that, though,
Specifically, at Winter Meetings, Cards president of baseball operations John Mozeliak pushed back against the notion of adding what he considered a platoon outfielder, a definition that kind of fits Pederson, who slashed .224/.240/.265 against left-handed pitching last season.
The Cardinals seem convinced they can get better every-day production from their current cast of candidates.
I see the argument for Pederson. No need to sell me on how it could work. He has done more in the past two seasons than any current Cardinals outfielder has done. Of course, so had Marcell Ozuna, and the Cardinals let him go because they would rather keep a draft pick than beat a Braves offer that was pretty close to the QO Ozuna declined with the Cardinals.
Pederson is far from the only outfielder out there the Cardinals could go get to increase certainty now. They've avoided all of those avenues because they want to see what their internal candidates can do.
They're banking on unknown upside to outperform known production.