WHY LEAVE THE ROSTER AT 39?

GOOLD: Not surprised. Teams leave spots on the roster so they can sign free agents and so they can participate in the Rule 5 draft. A full roster means no access to the Rule 5 draft, and this would be an odd year to do that. The Cardinals have that spot open, and if they add to the roster in the coming week or so, then they'll have to make a subsequent move to keep the room for a Rule 5 pick. That could be a non-tender in the coming weeks, for example. It is entirely common for teams to leave spots open.