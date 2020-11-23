 Skip to main content
WHY LEAVE THE ROSTER AT 39?
WHY LEAVE THE ROSTER AT 39?

Cards announce contract extensions

St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., at left, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, at center, and Vice President and General Manager Michael Girsch, fielded questions about the past season and plans for the upcoming year during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Busch Stadium. DeWitt announced contract extensions for Mozeliak, Girsch and Manager Mike Shildt. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: The Cardinals left their roster at 39 players. Are you surprised they didn’t add another player? Is there a reason for it?

GOOLD: Not surprised. Teams leave spots on the roster so they can sign free agents and so they can participate in the Rule 5 draft. A full roster means no access to the Rule 5 draft, and this would be an odd year to do that. The Cardinals have that spot open, and if they add to the roster in the coming week or so, then they'll have to make a subsequent move to keep the room for a Rule 5 pick. That could be a non-tender in the coming weeks, for example. It is entirely common for teams to leave spots open.

