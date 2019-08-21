QUESTION: In limited play, Del Zotto looked like he would be a nice offensive defenseman. Anaheim gladly took him back. What was wrong with keeping him and trading Edmundson? Berube hand-picked Del Zotto, then they let him go and overpay Edmindson?
GORDO: Two different players there. Edmundson still has a chance to grow into a Top 4 role. At times he played at that level, at times he fell back. Del Zotto is just an extra guy at this stage of his career. The Blues are comfortable with Pouliot as the No. 8 guy going into camp.
Edmundson is headed for $4 million-plus in the open market after this season, barring a career-altering injury, so it's easy to imagine Armstrong either dealing him at some point and just playing out the season with him as a rental. The only way that changes is if Edmundson takes a quantum leap forward and earns a spot next to Pietrangelo and Parayko in the long-term nucleus.