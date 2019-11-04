Subscribe for 99¢
NLCS Game 4 of Cardinals and Nationals

Cardinals #23 Marcell Ozuna swings at a ball in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Why would the Cardinals let Ozuna’s 29 homers go if Mo is going to say his usual offseason mantra of “we need a big bat"? He hit 29 HRs and would have hit 30+ had he not missed the month of July. Is there some off-field situations that are causing them to ignore re-signing him? They were awful quick to extend Goldschmidt.

COMMISH: Ozuna's bat was "big" for much of the time he played this season but he went into a 12-for-100 nosedive in September and didn't have a good series against Washington, although he did have a good one against Atlanta. Also, he is not the strong, consistent defender he was purported to be. He did hit only .243 this year. I like him as a cleanup man.

He did cause some irritation last offseason when he didn't seem to work out all that hard and he did oversleep for a game in 2018, although I don't know how those matters are viewed in the front office. But, yes, they need him or somebody like him.