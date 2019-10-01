QUESTION: Why Miles Mikolas over Dakota Hudson as the starting pitcher for Game 1?
BENFRED: Experience. Outcome of recent starts. And the fact that you're paying Mikolas for these kind of starts.
Mikolas allowed 3 earned runs in a seven-inning outing against the Braves earlier this season. During his time with the Cards, he's got a 2.95 ERA in three starts -- two quality -- against the Braves. Atlanta has averaged .254/.284/.394 against him during that time. He's been solid against them.
With the off days baked in, Hudson could be an option out of the bullpen in addition to making starts. He's up for that. Remember, he did it last season. I talked to him about it Sunday.
You might be wondering about the Sun Trust Park factor. Last season, Mikolas gave up two earned runs in five innings of a game the Cards won 11-6. Hudson has only pitched at the park once, in relief, last season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 1.2 innings there. If we're going to base this on ballpark, Mikolas has more of a case.
Miles last 5 starts: 3.34 ERA, 29.2 innings, 3 quality starts, 1.18 WHIP. He went 7.2 innings his last time out, and 6 before that. Looking good lately. He walked two in 13.2 innings over his last two starts.
Dakota's last 5 starts: 2.33 ERA, 27 innings, 3 quality starts, 1.22 WHIP. He went five innings his last time out, and just three before that. He walked nine in eight innings over his last two starts.
These signs say the Cardinals made a solid choice.