WHY MIZZOU DOESN'T PLAY SLU OR MISSOURI STATE

QUESTION: Why doesn't Mizzou basketball play SLU and Missouri State? They would both be great rivalries within the state. Women do it, why not men?
MATTER: Same reason Kansas doesn't play Wichita State or Arkansas doesn't play Arkansas State (in football). What's the upside for playing an in-state mid-major? I'd be happy to cover those games, but I understand why Mizzou doesn't want to.
Mizzou and SLU are held to different standards by the public and by some local media at other outlets. Much was made of SLU having its first sellout last week in five years in an arena that holds 10,000. When Mizzou draws the same-sized crowd and has 5,000 no-shows it's considered a disaster and a sign of a program on the decline. When Mizzou loses to a sub-.500 team in conference play it's a disaster. SLU lost to Davidson -- the A-10's eighth-place team when the night began -- and there's hardly the same outcry.
That difference in perception likely fuels the decision not to schedule SLU or Missouri State. I get it.