QUESTION: Moving forward, do the Cardinals consider Tommy Edman to be a shortstop? Is he good enough defensively that he could be the one to move DeJong over to third base?
BENFRED: Still fluid. Edman can play all over the place, and that is how he's going to find his at-bats for now. Again, I don't understand the rush to dislodge DeJong from shortstop. He's the fifth-best defensive SS in the game this season, per Runs Saved. He's a plus-8. Javier Baez is a plus-9. Why move him?
If the only option to get Edman time was to do this, perhaps. But it's not. Edman can play third. Edman can play second. Edman can play in the outfield. So, why move a top-five defender and one of your most productive hitters from SS, where he is most comfortable, to find room for Edman, when room for Edman exists all around? Doesn't make sense.