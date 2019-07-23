QUESTION: Why have the Cardinals not had a starting LH pitcher for the last 3 1/2 seasons? I hope the answer isn’t they are using the best 5 pitchers that they have. The Cubs have 3 lefties in their starting 5. The Pirates load up their lineup with LH batters when the Cardinal RHers come to town.
COMMISH: The key isn't so much how many lefthanders you have in your rotation because the Cubs or Pirates are going to play their righthanded hitters anyway, with the exception of Rizzo, who plays every day for the Cubs. The key is having enough in the bullpen to force them to make moves later in the game. That is one of the reasons why the Cardinals have three lefthanded relievers now in Miller, Shreve and Webb. They have Pittsburgh for four and then the Cubs for three next week.
But I would like to see one lefthanded starter. That is one of the reasons whey they hung with Garcia for so long because he was good when he was healthy. Alas, that wasn't very often.