QUESTION: Arkansas is moving the Friday after Thanksgiving Mizzou game from on campus in Fayetteville to Little Rock presumably because students are not on campus during the Thanksgiving weekend. Any chance the Mizzou home games are moved to St Louis using the same thinking that student attendance will be down for Thanksgiving? The dome holds 60,000+ and maybe more MU students would be in the St Louis area than in Columbia.
MATTER: That is not the reason Arkansas is moving the game. The Little Rock game has literally been a political football in the state of Arkansas for decades. The governor (past and present) and the school's board of trustees have always favored hosting games in Little Rock to please the influential boosters in the capital and the central part of the state. ADs and coaches at Arkansas have generally been opposed to moving games off campus. Former Hogs coach Bret Bielema ticked off some folks in the state a few years ago when he referred to a Little Rock game as "going on the road." The athletics department makes more money when the games stay in Fayetteville. Also, you lose a recruiting weekend during the season when you move a home game to Little Rock. (This happens twice a year every other season when what should be a home game against Texas A&M is shifted to Arlington, Texas.) Anyway, bottom line, the move to Little Rock has nothing to do with student crowds at Thanksgiving. This has been a long-running polarizing topic at the school. Former AD Jeff Long had worked to end the Little Rock tradition - and then got fired. His replacement worked out a new six-year deal with War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
As for Mizzou moving the game to St. Louis, don't count on it. MU owes Kansas City a game, so KC would be first in line for a neutral-site game. I don't think students in St. Louis on their Thanksgiving break would be more compelled to go downtown to the crummy dome to watch a game considering Mizzou struggles to get those same students to attend home games when classes are in session. If and when Mizzou plays another game in St. Louis, it will happen because if there’s both a financial and competitive benefit to taking a game away from campus — and student attendance won’t be a factor.