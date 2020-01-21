WHY NOLAN ARENADO ISN'T COMING TO ST. LOUIS

QUESTION: Is Nolan Arenado back on the table for the Cards? Or would the Rockies have to eat a lot of the money for the Cards to consider?
BENFRED: A few important things have happened since the last time we got together here.
1. Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt said at Winter Warm-Up that the team is not aggressively pursuing an impact addition via trade or free agency before spring training. He also said he would not feel comfortable taking on, say a $30+ million per season player with the current payroll -- unless there is some significant cash offloading that comes in that deal to help balance it out. Reading between the lines, it did not sound like the Cardinals were thinking their interest in Arenado was going to become a deal, in part because of the Rockies' asking price -- something that seems to be a common trend among teams that had discussions with Colorado about Arenado. At one point during Winter Warm-Up, Mozeliak specifically mentioned that one team tried to poach the Cardinals' pitching prospects, something he wasn't fond of.
2. The Rockies front office told the Denver Post that Nolan Arenado trade talks were being tabled, and that he was going to head to spring training as the third baseman. That meshes with what we heard on our end -- that the Rockies were shopping Arenado but did not seem all that motivated to make a deal, considering their asking prices.
3. Arenado fired back, telling multiple media outlets that he feels disrespected by the front office, not specifically for the trade discussions but also just in general. This part is important, because players with public riffs with the front office tend to get moved along if those issues can't be smoothed over. Example: Giancarlo Stanton.
4. Marcell Ozuna accepted a one-year, $18 million deal to play for the Braves. Assuming he took the best deal available, that means the Cardinals were unwilling to move up $200,000 from the qualifying offer Ozuna rejected earlier this offseason, and of course drop the conditional draft pick. That might tell us as much about what the front office -- not the manager and the team -- thought about Ozuna as much as anything. It also tells us the self-imposed payroll constrictions are pretty tight.
I've said all along that I don't expect Ozuna back and that I don't expect the Cards to pull off a trade for Arenado. DeWitt's description made it that much more unlikely.
Why would the Rockies accept potentially dead money contracts like Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler in a deal for a superstar? They should want elite prospects.
I will continue to play my role as Debbie Downer, and point to the things the Cardinals have put in their own way of getting a deal like this done — DeWitt's view of the payroll, Carpenter's contract and existence and public pledge, Arenado's opt-out, etc.
No one needs to sell me on the upside or Arenado. I'm not sure the Cardinals do enough to factor in the amount of good will and energy a splash like that would create in their fan base.
I hope it happens. Pay the price and go after another ring for Molina and Wainwright. Sign me up.
But based on the track record and the comments made here in St. Louis, it seems to me that it's going to take a lot more than ticked-off text messages from Arenado to lead to Arenado manning third base for the Birds.