WHY NOT EDMAN AT THIRD BASE?

QUESTION: Why not just plant Tommy Edman at third base and assign Matt Carpenter the DH job now? Wouldn't Edman benefit from the stability, instead of playing all over the place?
BENFRED: It could wind up playing out like you suggest. But I don't think Shildt or Mozeliak want to commit to something now that might not be an option when the time comes. What if Edman encounters the dreaded sophomore slump? What if Carpenter bounces back and has the kind of season where you want him in the lineup every day, not just mixing and matching with Brad Miller as the DH? The team also wants to sound encouraging to guys like Miller, Ravelo, and others who are competing for DH opportunities.
We will know more about the true plan when, and if, games start. But simply playing Edman at third base, to me, decreases his value to some degree. He definitely needs a solid amount of at-bats. He earned a shot at that with his performance last season.
Why does it matter where he plays in the field to get those at-bats? Paul DeJong played himself ragged with no help at shortstop last season. Edman can help there. Edman can play every single outfield spot, and did a fine job of it last season. Edman had a .964 OPS against lefthanded pitching last season, compared to a .739 from Wong against lefties. If Wong needs a day off, and a southpaw starter is on the schedule, there's a perfect fit there.
The key for Edman will be at-bats, not where he starts defensively. He's good bouncing around, and it didn't show any signs of affecting his offense last season. It's a strength that he can do it. Take advantage of it.
