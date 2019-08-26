QUESTION: It gets more confounding with each passing week that the Cardinals are not engaging with Marcell Ozuna about an extension. Why is it an either/or situation with him and Carlson for 2020, while Bader and Fowler seem to have reserved spots? Why not keep Ozuna and Carlson in 2020 and you know, try to actually be really good?
COMMISH: I would hope the Cardinals would have interest in signing Ozuna to an extension. He is only 28 and he is the most-feared hitter in their lineup. The worry is that the front office didn't think he conditioned his ailing shoulder or himself well enough in the offseason. A four-year commitment or more might cause concern there.
But, no question, I think they need him and you take your chances. Carlson won't be quite ready and I don't know about Thomas, O'Neill, etc.
Follow-up: If it was your choice to make, would you try to extend Ozuna, or just give him a one-year offer sheet? He has made this decision tougher in recent weeks.
COMMISH: I would try to extend him, but I certainly would make a qualifying offer to protect the draft pick or to have him back for one more year, anyway. Not many of those qualifying offers are accepted, however.
... I really don't think the Cardinals know what they want to do yet and they are concerned about winning now and not about a contract discussion they can have later. There's no rush. Ozuna can't go anywhere until November.