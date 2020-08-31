 Skip to main content
WHY NOT TRADE CARLOS?
WHY NOT TRADE CARLOS?

Cardinals Twins Baseball (copy)

Carlos Martinez is yanked from his July start against the Minnesota Twins. It was his only start of the season. (AP Photo)

COMMENT: The Cardinals need to trade Carlos Martinez. The Indians got a good haul from the Padres for pitcher Clevinger, although he's cheaper. Carlos is redundant on this team and seems to be a handful to deal with. 

COMMISH: The team Martinez can help the most this year is the Cardinals. With Mikolas hurt and Ponce de Leon having stumbled, Martinez is needed in the rotation and that's where he wants to be.

Whether he will be here next year is problematic. I wouldn't give him away now, plus interest in Martinez may be lighter than you might imagine.

QUESTION: Does Tyler ONeill have any worth in the trade market, maybe for a prospect? He seems to be the odd man out. What a bad trade that was, giving up Marco Gonzales.

COMMISH: O'Neill may still have some value because he has power, speed and is a good defender. But it appears he will not hit for average at this level. The trade looks bad now, but nobody much complained when a disappointing Gonzales was dealt.

