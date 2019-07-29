QUESTION: What’s the front office's view of Jake Woodford? How about No. 5 starter? Ponce de Leon and Wacha aren’t cutting it. Now would seem like as good of time as any.
GOOLD: There are members of the front office who are high on Woodford. In a lot of ways, he's there like Arozarena, though getting less attention, granted. He's in Memphis because he's not on the 40-man. If he were on the 40-man, he would have already made his major-league debut, given how the Cardinals view him and respect his consistency.
He's got to be protected this winter, so a September promotion is likely if the Cardinals can clear a spot for him, or choose to clear a spot for him.