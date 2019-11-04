QUESTION: What was Mozeliak's thought process in signing Carpenter to the extension? As early as spring 2018, scouts talked about diminished bat speed. His throwing arm/fielding skills were average at best, he was a mediocre baserunner, and all that along with Mozeliak having been burned by the Fowler signing would make the extension so improbable at Carp's age.
COMMISH: All I suspected at the time was that management thought Carpenter would get off to a better start — he was horrid early in the 2018 season — if he had more peace of mind.
But, no, the Cardinals didn't have to pull that trigger then.