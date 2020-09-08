WHY OZUNA COULDN'T CUT IT IN ST. LOUIS

QUESTION: A lot of fans are ripping the Cardinals now for letting Marcell Ozuna go, or for suggesting that it's the Cardinals' fault that he didn't produce here. I think one key thing that they overlook (and, frankly, that the Cardinals overlooked when acquiring Ozuna) is the weight of having to carry a lineup. Not every player is cut out for that.
BENFRED: I do think Ozuna was somewhat uncomfortable being under the constant microscope that he encountered when he was in St. Louis. Compared to Miami, he made a 180-degree transition when it came to that.
He left a lineup that protected him in a city that doesn't care all that much about baseball, and joined one he was expected to help carry as the cleanup hitter, in a city that breaks down the day-to-day of a baseball season unlike any other.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!