WHY OZUNA COULDN'T CUT IT IN ST. LOUIS
Ozuna hits 2 HRs, Braves rough up Nola, Phillies 11-2

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) follows through on a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

QUESTION: A lot of fans are ripping the Cardinals now for letting Marcell Ozuna go, or for suggesting that it's the Cardinals' fault that he didn't produce here. I think one key thing that they overlook (and, frankly, that the Cardinals overlooked when acquiring Ozuna) is the weight of having to carry a lineup. Not every player is cut out for that.

BENFRED: I do think Ozuna was somewhat uncomfortable being under the constant microscope that he encountered when he was in St. Louis. Compared to Miami, he made a 180-degree transition when it came to that.

He left a lineup that protected him in a city that doesn't care all that much about baseball, and joined one he was expected to help carry as the cleanup hitter, in a city that breaks down the day-to-day of a baseball season unlike any other.

