WHY PAY DUNN WHEN PERUNOVICH IS ON THE WAY?
Prospecting for Blues

Defenseman Scott Perunovich handles the puck during a scrimmage at a Blues Prospect Camp. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Is it possible that top prospect Scott Perunovich and Vince Dunn are redundant, with Perunovich being the better player long-term? Why spend money on Dunn?

TOM T.: It's possible, though I'm hesitant to declare Perunovich the next Cole Makar just because that's saying a lot. The Blues won't be spending that much money on Dunn — he's not arbitration eligible so he won't get a gigantic deal — and I don't know that you want to all of a sudden have a whole bunch of youngsters out there.

Next season will be Dunn's fourth in the league, so he's becoming a veteran, though he clearly has places to improve. I would think Dunn isn't going to get a long deal like Parayko got.

