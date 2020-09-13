WHY PLAY WIETERS AHEAD OF KNIZNER?

QUESTION: Can you explain why Matt Wieters is in the lineup and Andrew Knizner is in Springfield?
GORDO: Wieters checks a lot of boxes: Switch-hitter, hit for power last season in a part-time role, vast experience with framing pitches, working umpires and managing games behind the plate . . . plus he sucked it up and played on a bad toe this season.
Knizner will get regular at-bats the rest of the month at Springfield while Wieters might play two or three more games.
Follow-up: No offense, but don’t you think “getting more bats in Springfield” is a lame excuse for sending Knizner and Dylan Carlson down? They don’t get MLB pitching there and there are not any games. You would think this would be the year to let them get some MLB experience, let them struggle if they must, so they are ready next year.
GORDO: Knizner won't develop sitting on the bench for the last two weeks while Molina plays practically every inning. And while Knizner has come a long way with his work behind the plate, he is a converted infielder with almost no experience handling pitchers at this level.
As for Carlson, pitchers were carving him up with ease. He was 1-for-18 in his last six games with six strikeouts and zero walks. His frustration had become palpable.
Photo by Bill Greenblatt / UPI
