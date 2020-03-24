WHY PLAYERS AND OWNERS WILL PUSH TO RESUME NHL SEASON

QUESTION: Is it time to consider the cancellation of the rest of the NHL season, including the playoffs, is a real possibility?
BENFRED: I hope this is not the case, but it would probably be wise for fans to at least mentally prepare for this option.
I would not expect that kind of announcement soon, and it doesn't need to happen right away. The league has time to see how this plays out a little bit longer.
To me, commissioner Gary Bettman's recent comments sounded like he was preparing us for the potential of a skipped postseason. That's how I read his emphasis on not messing up the following year's schedule, and not changing the postseason format to something that felt like cheapening the path to the Stanley Cup.
The big thing to keep in mind is the postseason purse. Players and owners split that pretty evenly, so both sides will be pushing to play the postseason, somehow, someway.
It might be different if one side got a lot of the dough compared to the other. It's pretty even in hockey, and it's a lot.
That money is going to be hard to pass up, so both sides will push hard for some sort of postseason.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!