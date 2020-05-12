WHY REVENUE-SHARING IS A PROBLEM FOR PLAYERS

QUESTION: Could you explain how much Major League Baseball players stand to lose in a revenue-sharing arrangement, compared to a pro-rated per game payment plan? Is it the precedent being set that the players oppose, or the basic dollars and cents?
BENFRED: It seems to be both. And it would be nice to see the numbers in such black-and-white figures, but we can't because MLB owners do not open up their books completely. They share certain things with the players' association, but the players' association can't share those things with the public. And the players' association doesn't see everything. So, we only get bits in terms of revenues.
In general, players have pushed back against revenue sharing because it leads to a salary-cap system, and they don't want their salaries capped. In recent years, not sharing the revenue has been better for owners because they've had revenue gains on things like the selling of teams and massive TV contracts, along with the launch of MLB advanced media. Players will point out that they didn't get asked to split revenue in those days.
Players don't want a cap, and they don't want to be invited into revenue sharing when they know revenue is going to take a hit, and they know whatever agreement they make now could influence the next round of CBA negotiations after the 2021 season.
To a follow-up question about why MLB players oppose a salary cap when it works for other pro leagues, BenFred replied:
BENFRED: Baseball has never tied player salaries to revenue, and it does not want to start right before a new collective bargaining agreement takes place, as it could be pressured into that negotiation. Players are also going to point to recent seasons, when MLB revenue climbed thanks to things like TV contracts and MLB advanced media, and how that benefit was not equally reflected in player salaries.
So, if owners didn't want to split the pie evenly when times were good, why should players agree to split it when it's going to be bad, especially after they already felt they agreed to a deal on what their pay would look like on March 26, when they agreed to the one year of service time and a pro-rated portion of their salary if games resumed?
There's also debate about the way the owners calculate revenue. MLB teams don't open up their books entirely. Does the revenue split include all of the money made at Ballpark Village and other operations like them, for example? Players don't trust owners to split the full pie, and they don't want to agree to a cap -- even one that would be set after this season's contracts are negotiated. We will see if that stance softens as negotiations continue.
