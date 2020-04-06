WHY REYES AND FERNANDEZ WERE OPTIONED

QUESTION: Any thoughts on the players who have been optioned to AAA? I guess it’s all on paper, but it was surprising to see Reyes and Fernandez sent out.
GOOLD: Nah, not really. There were a few things in play here. First, there was the injury factor. If a player not going to make the team -- or on the bubble -- is injured at this time, then he starts making MLB service time and MLB wages when the season restarts. With Reyes (above), that's a concern obviously, and that would put him that much closer to arbitration, for example.
There is also the fact that some of the moves were made before it was clear how service time would work, and if the rosters froze and service time started, then there is additional cost and risk and that gets the player closer to arbitration, too.
Fernandez made his case for a spot on the big-league bullpen, but the walks were going to hold him back. Reyes seemed like he was going to make the opening day roster -- had Shildt as an advocate and kept getting better -- but with the stoppage of play there was the influences/reasons mentioned above that made the decision for the Cardinals.
