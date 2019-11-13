Subscribe for 99¢
Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford falls to the ice after taking a shot in the first period during a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Why does Sanford continue to get all the time on the second line when he has not been playing well at all, but someone like Fabbri never got that opportunity for an extended look? Sanford is not contributing on a line where the other two are on fire.

JT: I think in Sanford, Berube sees a player who is more defensively sound, could establish in theory a net-front presence (hey, that'd be a good name for a podcast, wouldn't it?) and would be more physical. With the possible exception of defense, not all of that has is happened — at least not all the time — with Sanford.