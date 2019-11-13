QUESTION: Why does Sanford continue to get all the time on the second line when he has not been playing well at all, but someone like Fabbri never got that opportunity for an extended look? Sanford is not contributing on a line where the other two are on fire.
JT: I think in Sanford, Berube sees a player who is more defensively sound, could establish in theory a net-front presence (hey, that'd be a good name for a podcast, wouldn't it?) and would be more physical. With the possible exception of defense, not all of that has is happened — at least not all the time — with Sanford.