WHY SCOTT BORAS IS GOOD FOR THE GAME

COMMENT: You seem to be a Scott Boras defender, but he speaks with forked tongue, urging a deal one day and telling the players to hold firm the next. Wouldn’t he be wise to keep his mouth closed for once? Seems to me he would not want to alienate the owners, who provide him the $$$ he makes.
GOOLD: Scott Boras is good at his job. If there's anything you can get from the chat today, it's this: I don't fault people who excel at their jobs making as much from those jobs as they can. I do respect skill, and hope I'm not alone.
And one of the things that Boras is really good at is knowing the owners need him, too, because he's their gateway to excellent talent. Over and over and over again owners gripe about Boras this, Boras that, and then the next winter they speed-dial Boras to offer millions to get his latest free-agent talent. Grudges don't last long because the market won't allow it.
Boras is good for many players, and that makes him good for the game.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.