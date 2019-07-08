QUESTION: Shildt said "we are really excited about getting Matt Carpenter back in the lineup." Really? You would have thought Mike Trout was coming off the DL. Why is Carpenter automatic to start Friday when Munoz and Edman can hit better, field better, run the bases better, and both have positive momentum going for them.
GOOLD: What would you expect a manager to say about a player that has been a multiple-time All-Star? Seriously. The manager is going to always talk about how thrilled he is to have a player back from the IL, especially an established returning player who is paid and positioned to be a key part of the team. That's the manager's gig.
There is room in the lineup for all of these things to fit, and the Cardinals have committed a lot to Carpenter being Carpenter because they've seen that Carpenter can get going and carry the team. They think they're a better team with the best Carpenter, and they've sided with giving him the chance to be that way. I know that's not the answer you probably want to hear. But that's the answer they give, and that's the answer a lot of teams would give.
Would you suggest abandoning Carpenter? Shelve him. Call it a year. Or, is Carpenter at his best the best option at that position, better than Munoz or Edman. That's the call the Cardinals have to make. In the meantime, it's hard to imagine that Munoz and Edman won't continue to play. They've earned that, and they can play other positions that are also in flux and up for grabs.