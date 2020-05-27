WHY SO GENEROUS WITH THE PLAYOFF BERTHS?

COMMENT: The expanded playoff field let some also-ran teams in that were on a sure course to miss. The Coyotes and Blackhawks weren't going to pass four teams to squeeze in with a dozen games left, and the Canadiens didn’t have a chance of making up a 10-point deficit and climbing over five teams. Why so much generosity with “bubble” teams?
JT: You raise some good points. Obviously, no system is perfect. But there's no way Montreal makes up 10 points over 11 games. I don't consider them a bubble team. Chicago was closer to the No. 8 seed in the West — six points back of Nashville — but with Vancouver, Minnesota and Arizona ahead of them (and Vancouver and Minnesota having a game in hand over the Blackhawks) that wouldn't have been an easy task, either.
On some levels, having 10 teams per conference in the playoffs made more sense to me. The qualifying round in each conference could've had the No. 7 vs. No. 10 seed and the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed in each conference play a best-of-five series to claim the final two spots. That format would've left No. 11 Florida out in the East (just one point behind No. 10 NY Rangers, and with a game in hand).
But by going to a 12-team format you get one of the largest TV markets in the U.S. (Chicago) and one of the largest in Canada (Montreal) in the qualifying round. I would think that factored in.
