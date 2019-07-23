QUESTION: I go back to the '64 team and can say for sure that there wasn't always this absolute line in the sand between "buyers" and "sellers" at the trade deadline. Clubs tried to deal from surplus, fix areas of need and get better. You are our baseball history expert. When did that change?
COMMISH: One of the big differences now between then and now is that June 15 was the trading deadline, well before the halfway point of the season. And you generally found major leaguers traded for major leaguers. Rarely were minor leaguers involved in those deals, as they almost always are now. because other teams didn't scout the minor leagues as much during the season. They didn't have didn't have the resources to do that. I am a big fan of "get betterer." But I don't care as much about next season as this one. There weren't "buyer and sellers" in those days because at June 15, very few teams were out of the race with 100 games to go.