QUESTION: So, the Cardinals need a starter, preferably a lefthanded one, and they might not have the trade depth to stomach and/or make the move. Remind me again why they did not just sign Dallas Keuchel?
BENFRED: If the Cardinals don't strengthen the rotation at the trade deadline, this criticism is totally fair. If they add a starter who is better than Keuchel, not so much.
Keuchel has an adjusted ERA of 118 through eight starts. (League average is 100.) The Braves are 3-5 in those games. He's posted a quality start in half of his outings.
Michael Wacha's adjusted ERA is 82, 18 points below league average. Ouch. Daniel Ponce de Leon's is 112, just six points below Keuchel's. The Cards are 5-2 in his seven starts. He's got two quality starts in seven shots this season.
So, yes, you can certainly argue Keuchel has been better than Wacha and Ponce de Leon.
Can the Cardinals make a move for a stronger starter? Yes. They absolutely should. If they don't, passing on one-year of Keuchel at $13 million will seem like a miss. Remember: He was not tied to draft-pick compensation, either. The Cardinals might have dodged a bullet by not pursuing Craig Kimbrel, but the Keuchel disinterest looks like a miss unless a better addition occurs.