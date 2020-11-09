WHY THE ANGST OVER YADI AND WAINO?

QUESTION: I don’t quite understand all the angst over Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina not being back with the Cardinals in 2021. It’s not as if the Cardinals will shrivel up and die because they play for another team. The Cardinals will survive.
GOOLD: I get the sense that fans like them both as players and representatives for the team, and because of their fondness for those players they'd like them to stick around. I'm not sure why you wouldn't let fans be fans and want to keep players around, especially ones who have come to define an entire era. There are people who wore a Yadier Molina jersey to their first day of kindergarten and a shirsey under their graduation gown for high school. I'm sure you can appreciate the fan who wants to see a career end where it started.
