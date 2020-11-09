 Skip to main content
WHY THE ANGST OVER YADI AND WAINO?
WHY THE ANGST OVER YADI AND WAINO?

Molina jumps for joy after winning the World Series in 2006

The Cardinals Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina celebrate after winning Game 5 Friday, Oct. 27, 2006,  and the World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Laurie Skrivan | Post-Dispatch

 LAURIE SKRIVAN

QUESTION:  I don’t quite understand all the angst over Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina not being back with the Cardinals in 2021. It’s not as if the Cardinals will shrivel up and die because they play for another team. The Cardinals will survive.

GOOLD: I get the sense that fans like them both as players and representatives for the team, and because of their fondness for those players they'd like them to stick around. I'm not sure why you wouldn't let fans be fans and want to keep players around, especially ones who have come to define an entire era. There are people who wore a Yadier Molina jersey to their first day of kindergarten and a shirsey under their graduation gown for high school. I'm sure you can appreciate the fan who wants to see a career end where it started.

