WHY THE BLUES WON'T BE SHOPPING

Blues take on the Edmonton Oilers

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn tries to get the puck from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid during the first period of the St. Louis Blues game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: I know there are salary-cap issues, but are there any free-agents-to-be that the Blues are (or should be) interested in?

JT: I can't see it happening, even if Pietrangelo leaves. Even in that scenario, Doug Armstrong would have just enough money to re-sign Vince Dunn, who is scheduled for restricted free agency (with no arbitration rights).

