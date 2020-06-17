WHY THE BLUES WON'T BE SHOPPING

QUESTION: I know there are salary-cap issues, but are there any free-agents-to-be that the Blues are (or should be) interested in?
JT: I can't see it happening, even if Pietrangelo leaves. Even in that scenario, Doug Armstrong would have just enough money to re-sign Vince Dunn, who is scheduled for restricted free agency (with no arbitration rights).
