WHY THE CARDINALS MOVED ON FROM OZUNA

QUESTION: Could you explain the whole issue with Ozuna? He was there for the taking at the right price/length of contract. The Cards said all offseason they were open to bringing him back. And the answer can’t be they want to give the youngsters a chance. Now we are without a clean-up hitter in a below-average offense. How is Goldy going to “bounce back” without any protection?
GOOLD: The Cardinals offered a one-year, $17.8-million contract to Ozuna because they had to in order to secure the draft pick. They were prepared for him to accept -- but they weren't under the impression he would. Quite the opposite. It was pretty clear early on that he would rejected it. Starting in July, Ozuna's agent approached the Cardinals multiple times about an extension, about working out a deal that would satisfy his client's wishes to remain in St. Louis. Such overtures were greeted with a thanks, but not with enthusiastic discussions from the Cardinals. They wanted to wait.
At no point were they aggressive or leading the way in negotiations for Ozuna. They were always open to him returning to them, but never actively seeking that. In the end, he signed for a one-year, $18-million deal. I've been told that he had multiple-year offers, and that the Cardinals had to offer more money then they did to make the decision for him. They never got to the AAV that Ozuna wanted, and the reasons they gave privately was the same reasons they've given publicly -- they didn't want to spend beyond the current payroll and they didn't want to block LF for several years to come.
It is clear that the Cardinals like the value that they'll get from their collection of outfielders and that draft pick more than they like the perceived value they would get from Ozuna. That's clearly their opinion. It does leave them light on name-recognition when it comes to the lineup. They are betting that they can get Ozuna's production from lower-cost options, and we'll all get to see if they're right.