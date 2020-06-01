WHY THE CARDINALS VALUE DEPTH IN BULK

QUESTION: I was excited by your series on upcoming Cardinals. What about possible injuries or players underperforming? How does the front office account for that?
GOOLD: Well, they can't, really. They can only do whatever is possible to lessen the odds of that happening. Alex Reyes (above) was the top prospect year after year and earned it year after year, but injuries cost him key seasons and put his career on a detour. The only thing that a team can predict about injuries is that they will happen somewhere to someone.
The only thing baseball tells us over and over again is that underperformance will happen somewhere to someone at some time. So a team can only do everything possible to minimize the impact on that injury or lack of performance.
It's one of the reasons they evaluate their depth in bulk. They have seven outfielders, and they hope one emerges. They have 15 different pitchers who could be relievers for them, and they hope three emerge. And so on and so on.
If a team had a concrete answer for how to avoid injury and how to avoid underperforming player then well, they'd have solved the biggest riddles of development.
