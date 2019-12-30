WHY THE CARDS WON'T GO AFTER ARENADO

QUESTION: You have dodged the Nolan Arenado trade questions with the "they say they're not looking" approach. So are you saying that even if the opportunity to get him presented itself, the Cardinals would pass? Because of Matt Carpenter's feelings?
BENFRED: You don't need to sell me on why the Cardinals could use the best third baseman in baseball. I get it. I'm the guy who said they should sign Mike Moustakas, a much more realistic potential addition this offseason.
If you want to get fired up about the chance of the Cardinals making a series of moves that (a) admit the Carpenter extension was a mistake, (b) swaps years of cost-control from valued prospects for one player who has a fast-approaching opt-out, and (c) commits a lot of money to a payroll that the chairman of the team said publicly he does not see increasing much this offseason, then go for it.
But I'm not going to be the one telling you to get fired up about it. You can call me a naysayer if it happens. Don't get mad at me if it doesn't.
It's not about Carpenter's feelings. It's about his contract. The Cardinals have said he's the starter at third base, that they're not shopping for third basemen, and that they don't see Carpenter playing in the outfield.
If they're bluffing, they're doing a very good job.